Rolland D. “Rollie” Pollock

Rolland D. Pollock sailed into his last sunset at the age of 80, on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. After serving in the U.S. Navy he worked 40 years at the U.S. Postal Service and celebrated 50 years of marriage last May. Rollie was a loving husband and father. He took special joy in spending time with his great-grandson, Micah. Rollie loved bowling, where he scored a perfect 300 game and he never met a burger he didn’t like. For those that knew him, he was quick witted and had a dry sense of humor. This continued through the end as he was still making jokes from the hospital bed. Rollie will be fondly remembered and missed by those that love him. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, John; grandson, Mathew; great-grandson, Micah; two brothers; and a sister. As per his request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

