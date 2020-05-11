Roll Play

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Hong Kong Curry Fishballs

Japanese Oden

Korean Sweet and Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteokbokki)

Chinese Crepes (Original)

MAIN

Singaporean Chicken Rice

Steamed tender chicken over fragrant rice. Served with a side of vegetables, chicken soup and housemade chili sauce.

Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice

Pork belly braised in a savory rich sauce served over steamy white rice. Comes with pork and radish soup, a side of vegetables and pickled radish.

Black Pepper Crawfish Tail Meat

Crawfish Tail meat cooked in housemade black pepper sauce served over steamy white rice. Comes with a side of vegetables and pickled radish.

Korean Glass Noodles (Japchae) [Gluten-free/Vegan]

Springy and flavorful noodles stir fried with fresh vegetables. Comes with seaweed and tofu soup and kimchi.

DESSERT

Mochi Muffins (2)

Mung Bean Dessert

With coconut milk and sweet potatoes

$40 FAMILY MEAL

Option 1 (Korean)

Korean Spicy Rice Cakes/ Korean Soy Sauce Rice Cakes

Bibimbap

(Korean family style mixed- rice dish topped with eight different kinds of sauteed, seasoned or fermented vegetables “Kimchi”, fried eggs and housemade gochjang based sauce. Vegetarian and Meat options available.)

Mochi Muffins (4)

Option 2 (Chinese)

Four dishes served with steamy white rice and side of soup.

Dishes:

-Drunken Chicken

-Soy Braised Pork

-Tomato Egg

-Oyster Sauce Chinese Broccoli

Option 3 (Malaysian)

Coconut Rice served with two dishes, braised eggs and Mung Bean Dessert with Coconut Milk and Sweet Potatoes.

-Spiced Shrimp

-Curried Chicken and Vegetables

Mon – Sun 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Last order at 8:30 p.m.) Closed Wednesdays

608-819-6268

www.rollplaymadison.com