Roll Play

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff
Roll Play

Roll Play

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Hong Kong Curry Fishballs 

Japanese Oden

Korean Sweet and Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteokbokki)

Chinese Crepes (Original)

MAIN

Singaporean Chicken Rice 
Steamed tender chicken over fragrant rice. Served with a side of vegetables, chicken soup and housemade chili sauce. 

Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice
Pork belly braised in a savory rich sauce served over steamy white rice.  Comes with pork and radish soup, a side of vegetables and pickled radish.

Black Pepper Crawfish Tail Meat
Crawfish Tail meat cooked in housemade black pepper sauce served over steamy white rice. Comes with a side of vegetables and pickled radish.

Korean Glass Noodles (Japchae) [Gluten-free/Vegan]
Springy and flavorful noodles stir fried with fresh vegetables.  Comes with seaweed and tofu soup and kimchi.

DESSERT

Mochi Muffins (2)

Mung Bean Dessert
With coconut milk and sweet potatoes

$40 FAMILY MEAL

Option 1 (Korean)
Korean Spicy Rice Cakes/ Korean Soy Sauce Rice Cakes

Bibimbap
(Korean family style mixed- rice dish topped with eight different kinds of sauteed, seasoned or fermented vegetables “Kimchi”, fried eggs and housemade gochjang based sauce. Vegetarian and Meat options available.)

Mochi Muffins (4)

Option 2 (Chinese)
Four dishes served with steamy white rice and side of soup.

Dishes: 
-Drunken Chicken
-Soy Braised Pork
-Tomato Egg
-Oyster Sauce Chinese Broccoli

Option 3 (Malaysian)
Coconut Rice served with two dishes, braised eggs and  Mung Bean Dessert with Coconut Milk and Sweet Potatoes.
-Spiced Shrimp
-Curried Chicken and Vegetables 

Mon – Sun 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Last order at 8:30 p.m.) Closed Wednesdays
608-819-6268
www.rollplaymadison.com

Rwtogo Sponsors Only 1280x720

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments