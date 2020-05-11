Carryout so they can carry on
Roll Play
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Hong Kong Curry Fishballs
Japanese Oden
Korean Sweet and Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteokbokki)
Chinese Crepes (Original)
MAIN
Singaporean Chicken Rice
Steamed tender chicken over fragrant rice. Served with a side of vegetables, chicken soup and housemade chili sauce.
Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice
Pork belly braised in a savory rich sauce served over steamy white rice. Comes with pork and radish soup, a side of vegetables and pickled radish.
Black Pepper Crawfish Tail Meat
Crawfish Tail meat cooked in housemade black pepper sauce served over steamy white rice. Comes with a side of vegetables and pickled radish.
Korean Glass Noodles (Japchae) [Gluten-free/Vegan]
Springy and flavorful noodles stir fried with fresh vegetables. Comes with seaweed and tofu soup and kimchi.
DESSERT
Mochi Muffins (2)
Mung Bean Dessert
With coconut milk and sweet potatoes
$40 FAMILY MEAL
Option 1 (Korean)
Korean Spicy Rice Cakes/ Korean Soy Sauce Rice Cakes
Bibimbap
(Korean family style mixed- rice dish topped with eight different kinds of sauteed, seasoned or fermented vegetables “Kimchi”, fried eggs and housemade gochjang based sauce. Vegetarian and Meat options available.)
Mochi Muffins (4)
Option 2 (Chinese)
Four dishes served with steamy white rice and side of soup.
Dishes:
-Drunken Chicken
-Soy Braised Pork
-Tomato Egg
-Oyster Sauce Chinese Broccoli
Option 3 (Malaysian)
Coconut Rice served with two dishes, braised eggs and Mung Bean Dessert with Coconut Milk and Sweet Potatoes.
-Spiced Shrimp
-Curried Chicken and Vegetables
Mon – Sun 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Last order at 8:30 p.m.) Closed Wednesdays
608-819-6268
www.rollplaymadison.com
