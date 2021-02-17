Rolf Paul Knittel

Site staff by Site staff

Rolf’s Livestream Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event.”

or

2. Click on Tribute wall (above) and select “Watch Now.”

Rolf Paul Knittel, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, WI, under the care of Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 6, 1936, in Rockville Centre, New York, the son of Emil and Emilie (Kimmerle) Knittel. Rolf married Bonnie Jo Brager on June 13, 1981, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Rolf is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Jo Knittel; six children, Teri (Joseph) Stoebner, Robert (Jeanne) Thorson, Michael Thorson, Anthony (Tanya) Thorson, Carl (Kathy) Knittel and Doug (Celeste) Knittel; grandchildren, Keith (Gretchen) Devine, Calista Thorson, Ava Thorson, Brady Thorson, Emily Thorson, Kelli Thorson, Tyler Thorson, Leah (Colin) Cheever, Ryan (Kasey) Coyle, Molly (Evan) Carter and Eli Knittel; brother-in-law, Dale (Joyce) Brager; his great-grandchildren, Willard, Lucey and Wade Cheever and Hallie Carter; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was predeceased by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Evelyn (Reeve) Brager and Erland Brager; sisters-in-law, Beverly Atkins and Carole Jean Brager; and brother-in-law, John Atkins.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, with Rev. John Twiton presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit the Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/elcmthoreb) at the time of service. Burial will follow at Vermont Lutheran Cemetery in Black Earth, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, as Rolf requested, to Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, WI 53515 or Evangelical Lutheran Church, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.