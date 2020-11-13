Roger Ralph Bailie

PLATTEVILLE, WI – Roger Ralph Bailie, age 94, of Platteville, WI, formerly of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Park Place Memory Care in Platteville.

He was born on October 14, 1926, the son of Ralph and Heilda (Casper) Bailie. Roger married Virginia M. (Nodorft) Martin on October 11, 1949, and together they farmed south of Lancaster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and picnics with his family.

Roger is survived by his children: Susan (James) Heer, Connie (Rod) Morris, Dennis (Mary) Bailie, Julie (Gene) Oyen, Dave (Chris) Bailie, and Terry (Sue) Bailie; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Larry Pink; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; a daughter, Dawn Pink; and 3 sisters: Lucille (Warren) Koeller, Dorothy (Burdette) King, and Beatrice (Ray) Grobstick.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster with Pastor David Kim officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a future date.

Cards of condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.

The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his services.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com