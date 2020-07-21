Roger Nicholas Cole

Site staff by Site staff

Roger Cole, age 72 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

There are no services planned at this time.

Roger was born October 9, 1948 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Albert & Malinda (Schmidt) Cole. Roger is survived by his 3 daughters; Cinnamon, Jennifer & Janet, and son; Jim. He adored his 8 grandchildren: Cordell, Mia, Cole, Jaylie, Charlotte, Austin, Bethany, & Blake. Roger is also survived by his sister; Marianne and his brother Nick.

He was preceded in death by his parents & brother Ernie.

In 1966, Roger joined the Scott Construction team in Lake Delton. Roger travelled all over the state of Wisconsin working with his crew on various road improvement & construction jobs. After many years on the road, Roger was selected to operate a hot mix plant in Loganville, Wisconsin. Roger took great pride in his work and ensured the highest level of safety for the crews he worked with. Even after Roger retired from Scott Construction in 2016, he often visited the the hot mix plant and continued to be a valuable resource for the new crew.

Roger was a volunteer fire fighter for the Lake Delton fire department from 1989-1994. He served as President of the FireFighters Association which he was voted into by his fellow firefighters.

In his free time, Roger was always working on some kind project that involved a vehicle. He was an incredible mechanic and collector of classic cars. Driving his 1964 Galaxie to the Minnesota Car show, Back to the Fifties, was the highlight of Roger’s summer for many years. Roger loved to sit and watch his hummingbirds in the spring and summer.

Roger’s family would like to thank the Delton EMS, Fire and Police Departments, Platt’s Garage, and the UW Burn Center for all their assistance.