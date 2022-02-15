Roger Lee Braun

by Obituaries

MADISON – Roger Lee Braun, 90, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on February 2, 2022, in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. He was born on October 19, 1931, to Oswin and Cora (Lee) Braun in Cross Plains, Wisconsin.

Roger was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Alaska, and honorably discharged from the Army in 1952.

He is best known for his longtime business, Acme Car, on Park Street in Madison for 40 years. He loved selling affordably priced used cars and prided himself on selling cars “too cheap.” There he made many friends and long-lasting relationships. Previous customers would frequently stop by just to chat with him.

He enjoyed reading, riding his motorcycle, and playing golf and cards with his friends. He especially loved meeting friends for coffee at Lane’s Bakery every morning at the big round table to discuss the day’s events and solve the world’s problems. The “knights of the roundtable” proclaimed Roger “Mayor of Park Street.”

He is survived by children: Craig Braun, Ann Karbassi (Said), Kim West and Steve Braun; sister, Marge Jacobs Munthe (Steve); sister-in-law, Lovelyn Braun; three grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Marlin Braun, Roland Braun and Delbert Braun and sisters: Arlene Dobie, Delma Basthemer and Caroline Haugen.

A private memorial service will be held according to Roger’s wishes followed by interment at Middleton Junction Cemetery in Middleton, Wisconsin.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

