Roger Hammes

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Roger Hammes, age 85, died on April 2, 2020 in Madison, WI.

He was born on September 14, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI. Roger was the eldest son of Elmer and Catherine (Walsh) Hammes. He attended St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School in Random Lake, WI and graduated from Random Lake High School, class of 1953. He entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and was stationed in Toul, France, with the rank of SP4th class. Roger received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in February 1956 from Great Lakes, IL and returned to his home in Random Lake, WI. He worked at Keikhaefer Corporation in Cedarburg, WI, and Kohler Company in Kohler, WI, until his retirement. Roger was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers. He loved his family and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. He traveled in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

On July 6, 1957, Roger married Mary Ann Wetor at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada, WI. After their marriage, they lived in Random Lake until 1969 when they moved to Sheboygan. In 2007, they moved to Madison, to Oakwood Village West Retirement Home. Roger was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two daughters, Barbara (George) Bottiger of Marshall, NC, and Linda (Chad) Niemeyer of Cedar, MN; one grandson, Kenny Niemeyer of Cedar, MN; one sister, Mary Kay (Chip) Droege of Hartland, WI; two brothers, Richard (Barb) Hammes of Sheboygan, WI, and Roman Hammes of Harper Woods, MI; two sisters-in-law, Madelon Wetor of Madison, WI, and Ruth (George) Alt of Glendale, WI; one brother-in-law, John Linder of Madison, WI; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Alois and Marie (Lesch) Wetor; and sister-in-law Marcy Linder.

A service honoring the life of Roger Hammes will be held at a later date at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Dacada.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue