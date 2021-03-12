Roger G. Millard Jr.

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Roger G. Millard Jr. 56, of Whitewater, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.

Roger was born on May 11, 1964 in Fort Atkinson, son of Roger G. Millard Sr. and Georgia (Carmichael) Millard.

After graduating from high school, Roger joined the US Navy, enlisting in 1982 and was honorably discharged in 1992. During that time, he was stationed in San Diego and was deployed on the USS Enterprise. He was also aboard the USS Enterprise during the filming of Top Gun. In 1994 he joined the Army National Guard of Wisconsin and was honorably discharged in 2002.

Roger was a hard worker as a Correctional Officer with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Dept., enjoyed talking politics and taking road trips on his Harley Davidson, but most of all he loved his family, including his dogs, and the special times flying with his father.

Roger is survived by his wife, Lynn Millard of Whitewater; children, Arron G. (Fiancé, Danielle Ripley) Millard of Janesville and Rachel Millard of Whitewater; grandchildren, Keira Mae Millard and Ashlynn Marie Ripley; parents, Roger G. (Sue) Millard Sr. of Whitewater and Georgia (Bob) Achilli of Fort Atkinson; brothers, Mike (fiancé, Lane Hoffer) Moreland and Ben (Tracy) Millard; sister, Elizabeth (Eric Rambicure) Millard and many other relatives and friends.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.