Roger Emory Warren Jr.

by Obituaries

Roger Emory Warren Jr., age 45, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.

Private family services will be held. A Memorial Gathering for the public will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Bobbers in Lake Delton.

Roger was born December 2, 1976 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Roger Warren Sr. and Nancy Brendleson. Roger Jr. was the fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; he was a man who loved to make people laugh. His passions included working as a chef, hiking, fishing and the Packers. Roger loved his family and friends with all his heart.

He is survived by his parents, Nancy Brendleson and Roger (Cecelia) Warren Sr.; wife, Dellana; daughters, Koryn, Kylie, and Kiera Warren; step-sons, Eric Austin, Tyler and Taylor Barwick; sisters, Windy Warren and Lori Warren. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Mary Brendleson and paternal grandfather, Robert Geiselmann.

Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

3:30 PM

Bobber’s

750 Wisconsin Dells Parkway S.

Wisconsin Dells, Wi 53965

Private Family Service

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Picha Funeral Home, Lake Delton

120 East Adams Street

Lake Delton, Wisconsin 53940

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.