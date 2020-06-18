Roger Ellis Markus

Madison – Roger E. Markus, age 57, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Roger was born on October 11, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Roger graduated from LaFollette High School. He started working in 1984 and worked for the City of Madison Health Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Department, and the State of WI – Department of Health Services until his retirement in March of 2019. Over the years, he was supported by many wonderful staff and job coaches from Community Work Services. After his retirement he attended the Day Services Program at Community Support Network where he enjoyed activities and interacting with friends.

Roger was a social guy who loved a good party. He was always joking around and had a great sense of humor. He often liked to DJ and control the music. Roger loved country music, especially Terri Clark and Toby Keith. A highlight was getting to meet Terri Clark at one of her concerts. Roger also liked going to The Dry Bean to listen to music and eat their fish fry. He enjoyed camp each summer at Badger Camp and Easter Seals and vacationing with Able Trek Tours. Roger was an animal lover and enjoyed horseback riding at Three Gaits. He was a huge wrestling fan and enjoyed watching WWE.

Roger will be remembered by his friends, roommate, former co-workers, support staff, guardian and his friend, Becky Buchda.

A special thanks goes out to Roger’s support team for their dedication, advocacy and excellent care; Dr. William Schwab of UW Health; Amanda Pajerski of Continuum Therapy; Sherry Schultz of Waisman Wellness Inclusion Nursing; Tammy Peters of Progressive Community Services; John Moilien, Tom Griffin, Amy Turner and Ugochi Okehi from Create-Ability, and William Hairl from Community Support Network.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Burial and prayers will take place at 1:30 PM at Highland Memory Garden.

Wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines would be appreciated.