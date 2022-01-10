Roger Edward Klassy

by Obituaries

New Glarus, WI – Roger Edward Klassy, age 95 passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the New Glarus Home.

He was born on April 12, 1926 in Monticello the son of William and Louisa (Bidlingmaier) Klassy. Roger graduated from Monticello High School in 1943 at the age of 17, and then entered into the United States Navy during World War II. As a Naval Aviation Cadet, he was stationed in Winona, MN, Iowa City, IA, and Alameda, CA. Following his discharge from the Navy, Roger graduated from the University of Wisconsin. On August 21, 1947 Roger married Anna Marie Schweizer at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. He would then own and operate Klassy Milling in New Glarus along with his brother Leon. Roger was very involved in the New Glarus community as an Auxiliary Green County Sheriff’s Deputy, Charter Member of New Glarus EMS, and grounds chairmen for the Wilhelm Tell Guild. Roger was also a 76-year member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, and a loyal Chicago Cubs Fan.

Roger is survived by his children Nedra Klassy-Disch, Michael (Bonnie) Klassy, and Renee (Jerry) Groom, grandchildren Angela (Tim) Hocking, Branden Disch, Alisa Klassy, and Andrea (Jeff) McSherry, great-grandchildren Sara and Colin McSherry and Emily Hocking, and a nephew Tom Hefty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna, brother Leon, sister Lillian Hefty, and brother-in-law Roy Schweizer.

Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pastor Patty Marty officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Cemetery, Monticello, WI.

Relatives and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.