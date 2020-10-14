Roger E. Krueger

Site staff by Site staff

BROOKLYN – Roger E. Krueger, age 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 1, 1932, in the Brooklyn area, the son of Vernie and Mabel (Kundert) Krueger, and has lived within seven miles of his birth place his entire life.

Roger attended Gill School for eight years, and later became a school board member, and graduated from Belleville High School in 1950. He farmed for 30 years and in addition to farming at home worked for Tri State Aluminum for 13 years, Paoli Manufacturing and Bright Box. He also did taxidermy for many years until farming and family took up his time.

Roger married the love of his life, Emily Rowe on Oct. 22, 1952. He taught Hunter’s Safety for over 35 years and found great joy in meeting up with his students out in the field. He still enjoyed building bird houses, deer hunting, fishing trips to Canada and taking trips to northern Wisconsin.

Roger was a lifetime member and past president of the Brooklyn Sportsman Club, a member of the Green County Conservation League, Ducks Unlimited, and he founded the Brooklyn Bow Hunters Club.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Emily; son, Allen (Sandy) Krueger and their children, Koven and David; late son, Bruce Krueger’s children, Derrick and Brandon; daughter, Jean (Harold Jr.) Eichelkraut and their children, Cliff, Darren and Darci; son, Gordon (Jeanine) Krueger and their children, Ryan, Brett, Thomas and Cory; and daughter, Kathy (Kenny) Walker and their daughter, Natalie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Krueger; brother, Milton Krueger; sister, Betty Steve; and parents-in-law, Edward and Emily Rowe.

A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515