Roger E. Goke

Roger E. Goke, 79 of Platteville, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his family farm.

A private family graveside service will be at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Roger loved his family, friends and farm.

Roger is survived by his wife, Judy; 4 daughters: Karla (Walt) Sampson, Vicki Legrand, Rachel Stensaas and Kiley (Joe Feldman) Goke; 6 grandchildren: Ian, Jessica, Alexandra, Georgiana, Brooke and Jack; 2 brothers: Lester (Sylvia) Goke and David (Fluff) Goke; a sister, Doris (Claire) Barth; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Hazel Goke, his first wife, Barbara and a brother, Gary Goke.

A Roger E. Goke Memorial Fund has been established to help benefit the American Red Cross. Memorials may also be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o Roger E. Goke Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.