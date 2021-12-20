Roger C. Hirsch

Dodgeville – Roger C. Hirsch, age 90, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Mineral Point Health Services with his loving family members at his side.

Roger was born on June 25, 1931 on the family farm in Stitzer, Wisconsin. His parents were Adolf and G. Bernice (Smith) Hirsch. He graduated from Fennimore High School in 1949. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Moore, on November 3, 1951. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. Roger and Marilyn moved to Dodgeville in 1953. Roger worked at John I. Hahn for 10 years, sold insurance for 27 years and worked at Lands’ End for 19 years. He was a volunteer driver for the Lift program and ADRC for many years.

Roger and Marilyn spent their lives serving the Lord working with teenagers and the Awana Club where he was a Commander. They are proud that 6 of the teens went into ministry. He coached softball for 8-10 year-old kids. He touched many lives with his faith in God.

Roger is survived by his brother Gary and his wife Karen; his sisters-in-law Beldona and Evalyn; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Marilyn, his brothers Robert and his former wife Dorothy, John Douglas and his wife Arlene, Keith, and Royce and his former Grace.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at HIDDEN VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH in Dodgeville. Rev. James McMahon will officiate. Burial will be held in Stitzer Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Masks are required at all times inside the church.

Roger’s family extends heartfelt appreciation to family, friends and neighbors. Most of all, we thank God for everything!

Memorials may be given in Roger’s memory to Hidden Valley Community Church or a charity of your choice and can be sent to Gorgen Funeral Home, 400 E. Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533.

