Roger C. Becker

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Roger C. Becker, age 74 passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on April 3, 1946 in Madison the son of Claude and Helen (Towle) Becker. Roger graduated from Belleville High School in 1964 where he had starred as an athlete and football player. Following high school Roger graduated from Madison Business College. On August 23, 1969 he was united in marriage to Sheila Johnson at the Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church.

Roger worked for the Wisconsin Housing Authority and then Anchor Bank from where he retired in 2016. He was a long-time member of the Monona United Methodist Church where he was on many committees and a member of the choir. Roger was an avid sports fan, enjoying Badger and Packer football. He was also an outdoorsman, spending countless hours with his grandsons fishing and hunting.

Family and friends were very important to him. He always made time to chat and was available to assist anyone. He loved being a grandpa; playing Legos, cars, sharing snacks, and most of all teaching them life lessons and practical skills. He took great pride in watching his grandkids in their activities and sports; never missing a game, practice or school event. His family was his most important accomplishment.

Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila, children Jason (Marianne) Becker, and Kristin (Eric) Buskager, grandchildren Spencer, Brock, Alex and Liam. He is further survived by his siblings Rick (Judy) Becker, Debbie (Jim) Lorenze, and Greg (Bonnie) Becker, many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Christine Johnson.

Rest in peace and watch over us until we meet