Roger “Bud” L. Zimmerman

by Obituaries

Roger L. “Bud” Zimmerman age 85, of Monroe, formerly of Juda, died peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with family by his side.

Bud was born on November 17, 1936, the son of Kenneth and Carrie (Arnsmeier) Zimmerman. He graduated from Juda High School and was united in marriage to Nancy M. Bauman on July 22, 1955 at the Juda E.U.B. chapel. Bud drove dump truck for Rees Construction, worked as a mechanic for Dearth Motors for ten years, and retired from General Motor after 32 years of employment. He was a member of the Juda Zion United Methodist Church, Monroe Moose Lodge, and served as former chief of the Juda Fire Department. Bud was an avid fisherman, enjoyed pheasant hunting, playing Euchre, and fixing antique clocks. He always looked forward to attending his grandkids activities and sporting events.

He is survived by four children, Debbie (Randy) Kesler of Juda, Vickie (Gene) Keegan of Monroe, Tom Zimmerman of Juda, and Nannette (Jeff) Higgins of Horicon; five grandchildren, Chad (Angie), Jody (Scott), Katrina (Steve), Morgan, Mikaela (Shane); great grandchildren, Karlee, Prestyn, Kayla, and Karla. He is further survived by five siblings, Denny Zimmerman of Twin Grove, Brad (Karen) Zimmerman of Juda, Teresa (Al) Larson of Juda, Donn (Jeff) Blair of Warren, IL, Don (Julie) Zimmerman of Juda; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy, on Sept. 12, 2018; and a son, Steven L. on April 6, 2011.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Zion United Methodist Church, Juda, with Rev. Kelly Jahn officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Juda. Visitation will be at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, on Sunday, November 28, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials are suggested in Bud’s name to the Juda Fire Department & First Response.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Bless Your Heart, Dad and Juda Grandpa

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.