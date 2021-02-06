Roger Amacher

Madison- Roger Amacher, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at home. He was born on June 20, 1948 to Frederick and Sophie Amacher in Stoughton, WI.

Roger worked in construction for 40 + years. He was a proud member of Laborers’ International Union, Local #464. People that worked with Roger, know him best by his nick name “MAYTAG.” They gave him his name because they say he was an agitator. Roger loved that name so much that he even had the name on the front of his red truck. He always enjoyed a good laugh and silly jokes. We are all going to miss him very much.

Roger is survived by his siblings, Arthur Amacher, Esther Kinnear, Ruth Powell, Helen (Arlayn) Johnson, Janice (Russell) Poblman, Edward Amacher, Richard Amacher and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara (McElhose) Amacher; siblings, Violet Lang, Danny Amacher, Fritz Amacher and Robert Amacher.

