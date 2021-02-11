Roger A. Ewers

Roger A. Ewers, Jr., 65, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at home of natural causes.

Memorials may be made to the Roger A. Ewers, Jr. Memorial Fund and can be mailed to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Roger was born on September 12, 1955 in Rantoul, Illinois, son of Roger A. and Rita (Rice) Ewers, Sr. He was united in marriage to Rochelle K. Ihm on October 25, 1974 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Roger graduated from Cuba City High School and he attended UW-Platteville, where he studied business. Roger served in the United States Air Force from 1974 – 1979, where he was a Blue Beret. He received meritorious service medal. He worked at Advance Transformer for many years and later at Sielaff Corporation, Mineral Point, until his retirement in September 2020. He was an avid outdoors man where he enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially deer season. He was always ready for a game of cards, Yahtzee and an occasional trip to the casino. He followed all Wisconsin sports teams, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers. What Roger truly loved though was spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife, Rochelle; two daughters, Jennifer Busch and Nicole Ruch-Ewers; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Craig, Jacen, Brandon (Kai), Tony, Ethan and Nathan; his mother, Rita Ewers; mother-in-law, Janice Ihm; aunt Verna (Orell Broadbent) George, uncle Forrest (Velvet) Rice and other aunts and uncles; god-son, Hunter Albert; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick Ihm, Reg Ihm, Rhonda (Dave) Groom, Craig (Karen) Ihm, Carla (Tom) Kinsella and Krista (Randy) Ihm; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, granddaughter, Michelle Busch, sister, Roxanne Ewers, son-in-law, Darryl Busch and father-in-law, Leonard Ihm.

