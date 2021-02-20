Rodney “Poog” Wayne McKeown

FITCHBURG – Rodney Wayne “Poog” McKeown, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, with visitation starting at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Family and friend wishing to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Rodney’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the LIVE WEBCAST link at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

