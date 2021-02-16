Rodney L. Trumpy

Rodney Lee Trumpy, 66, of Melrose, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The family is requesting family and friends to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Rodney Trumpy Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Rod was born in Stoughton, WI, on March 8, 1954 to Richard and Patricia (Ringhand) Trumpy. He grew up on a farm outside of Monroe, Wisconsin. On June 7, 2007 he was united in marriage to Margaret Kelly in Black River Falls, WI. Rod enjoyed his free time and going on fishing and hunting trips with family and friends. He liked to spend time cooking and using his pit boss. Rod loved his job with King Furniture where they treated him like family. Rod also loved to meet and visit with people and enjoyed when he could make them laugh.

Rod is survived by his loving wife, Maggie “Peggy”; seven children, Tiffany (Gary) Busch, Michelle (Robert) Radig; John (Andrea) Trumpy, Lisa (Scott) Vavra, Pam (Steve) Nightingale, Bradley (Amanda) Trumpy, Tyler (Jayclyn) Kirschbaum, Nathaniel Payne and Rebecca (James) Jones; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brother, Gary (Delores) Trumpy; sisters, Sharon (James Immel) Marti and Debbie (Jerry) Crase; sister-in-law, Karen Trumpy; and many nieces and nephews.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daryl Trumpy.

