Rodgers throws for 4 TDs as Packers cruise past Falcons for 4-0 start

Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games. Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

Tonyan had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers’ final two first-half possessions. He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter.

Rodgers’ four touchdown passes give him 13 through 4 games, second-most in the NFL behind only former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson. Rodgers says he’s happy with where the team is at heading into their Week 5 bye.

“I like the diversity in our approach,” Rodgers said of head coach Matt LaFleur’s play-calling. “I think again Matt was really good mixing it up tonight with the calls. Obviously we had to do some different things without Davante (Adams) and Allen (Lazard) and Marcedes (Lewis), but I thought we had a nice plan and we executed it well.”

The Packers will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next game on October 18th.

