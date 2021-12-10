Rodgers takes to practice field ahead of Sunday’s Packers-Bears matchup

by Logan Reigstad

Matt Ludtke Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 36-28.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers, who has spent little time on the practice field in the past weeks as he recovers from a toe injury, practiced with his Packers teammates Friday ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

“He was limited and took as many reps as he could, and I thought he did a really nice job,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday. “It was good to have him back out there.”

LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media on Friday as the #Packers prepare for the Bears 🎥 https://t.co/QjbdP0mDhw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 10, 2021

Rodgers previously said last week’s bye helped him in his recovery process. The quarterback said he fractured his pinky toe while working out at home during his COVID-19 quarantine.

Despite the injury, Rodgers has played in every game since being cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 early last month.

The team’s injury report from Friday afternoon does not list Rodgers’ status.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari are out for the game, and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is listed as questionable. Campbell was limited at practice Friday.

The team also announced tight ends coach Justin Outten will be missing Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.

