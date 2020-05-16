Rodgers says Packers’ decision to draft Love surprised him

Packers star Aaron Rodgers acknowledges Green Bay’s decision to draft a quarterback in the first round surprised him and complicated his hopes of playing his entire career with the same team.

The Packers traded up four spots in the first round last month to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. The move has raised speculation about Rodgers’ long-term future in Green Bay.

The 36-year-old Rodgers has been with the Packers since they selected him with the 24th overall selection in 2005.

