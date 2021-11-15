Rodgers returns, Packers hold off Seahawks in low-scoring affair

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is back.

But for the second week in a row, the Packers’ offense was not.

After mustering up only seven points last week against the Chiefs, Mason Crosby’s second quarter field goal added up to all of Green Bay’s points entering the fourth quarter.

Lucky enough for the Pack, that was enough to get past the Seahawks in a 17-0 win Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Seattle, with Russell Wilson under center for the first time in more than a month, trailed Green Bay 3-0 after three quarters.

Rodgers and Wilson, two of the NFL’s best game managers, both threw interceptions deep in opponent territory in the third quarter to keep the game low scoring. Green Bay picked Wilson off in the redzone three times in the win.

But the Packers were able to create some offense early in the fourth, with AJ Dillon rushing for two short scores.

Rodgers notably missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was cleared and activated for the Packers on Saturday.

Green Bay (8-2) hits the road next week and heads north to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

