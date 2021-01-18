Rodgers, Pack get Tom Brady, Bucs in NFC Championship

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will get one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time next week in the NFC Championship Game.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the NFC Divisional Round, 30-20. Brady will be making his 14th appearance in the championship round, but his first in the NFC after making the jump to Tampa from New England in the offseason.

The Packers will be hosting their third conference title game since the 1970 merger. About 6,500 ticketed fans will be allowed inside for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 p.m. CT Sunday on Fox.

