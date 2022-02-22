Rodgers: No decision yet on future with Packers

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — As fans and front office members of the Green Bay Packers eagerly await a decision from Aaron Rodgers on whether he’ll plan to return for another season, Rodgers says he has not made a decision yet.

“There will be no news today,” Rodgers said at the start of his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

Some had speculated that Rodgers had made a decision and was planning to announce it Tuesday, after previously indicating he would make a decision in late February as the Packers had to decide whether to place the franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams and make other plans for the future to get under the salary cap.

Those thoughts ramped up on Monday night as Rodgers posted a message about gratitude on Instagram, leaving people to make their own interpretations on what it meant. However, Rodgers says there was no “deeper meaning.”

“I don’t think about that before I post something like that,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think unless you’ve gone through certain experiences and had frustration and been near the bottom and then get near the top and understand the beauty in life, then you might say things about that, it’s a ‘cryptic message.’ I mean, there’s nothing cryptic about gratitude.”

Rodgers says he just finished a 12-day cleanse to help himself “re-center,” and he came out of that process with a sense of gratitude.

“I was going through some old pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have, and for the lessons that I’ve learned and for the growth that’s happened over the last year and the people who’ve been a part of that journey,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers indicated shortly after the Packers’ elimination from the playoffs that he would not take as long as he did last year to make a decision on whether he would return, acknowledging that the Packers’ front office would have to make a series of decisions based on whether or not he would be back. He also stayed in Green Bay for several days after the Packers’ elimination from the playoffs to speak with the organization’s leaders about the future.

Rodgers finished the year with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes and a league-low 4 interceptions, earning the fourth MVP award of his future-Hall of Fame career.

