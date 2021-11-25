Roderick “Rod” Everson

Roderick “Rod” Everson, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on August 7, 1944, in Soldiers Grove and was the son of Adolph and Isabelle (Hill) Everson. He married Mary Jansen on August 3, 1965, in Elkader, Iowa. Rod worked for over 43 years in construction.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; 3 sons Vince (Laura) of Olympia Falls, IL, Cory (Heather) of Beloit, Troy of McFarland; 8 grandchildren, Bryce, Chelsea, Peyton, Braden, Noah, Emmi, Molly and Mady. He is also survived by many other loved family members

He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Richard and Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Church. They would also like to thank the staff at the cardiac care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital for their care.

