Rocks used to break glass door, gain entry to Madison home, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone used rocks to smash a sliding glass door and break into a west side home.

Officers were called to a home on Shoreham Dr. around 8 a.m. Saturday. This is off Schroeder Rd. and near Norman Clayton Park.

Police said someone used rocks to smash open a sliding glass door and enter the home.

Money was taken from the home, police said.

