Rockford woman crashes car into building in Beloit while intoxicated, officials say

BELOIT, Wis. — An Illinois woman crashed her car into a building in Beloit early Monday morning, officials said.

According to a post from the City of Beloit Police Department’s Facebook page, officials responded to a vehicle vs. building crash near Broad and State streets at 1:15 a.m.

Police said the driver ran away from the scene and was later found on West Grand Avenue. She was taken to a hospital in Janesville for injuries she suffered from the crash.

Officials said Erin R. Groves, 36, of Rockford, was arrested on suspicion of a second-offense OWI, operating while revoked, unreasonable and imprudent speed, hit and run, failure to keep vehicle under control, and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the crash led to flooding on the first floor, and the building sustained extensive exterior damage. The accident also bent a gas line that did not rupture.

