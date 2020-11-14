Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives; lighting Dec. 2

Diane Bondareff This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce, is guided onto a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oneonta, N.Y. The tree will be brought into New York City and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

A 75-foot Norway spruce has arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

NBC’s “Today” show showed the tree being trucked in Saturday morning. The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks. It was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta in central New York.

NBC says it’s broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

