Rock County woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband, deputies say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

HARMONY, Wis. — A Rock County woman was arrested for stabbing her ex-husband Thursday night, officials said.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident on the 4300 block of E M H Townline Road in Harmony, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the woman’s 56-year-old ex-husband, who was living in the same home, suffered a stab wound in the upper torso. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stephanie Larson, 52, was taken to Rock County jail until her initial court appearance Monday. She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.