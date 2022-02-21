Rock County vaccine clinic scaling back hours due to declining demand

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One of Rock County’s COVID-19 vaccine sites is scaling back its operations due to declining demand, health officials announced Monday.

The AMI-run community vaccine clinic located at 1900 Center Avenue in Janesville will run on reduced hours starting this week, according to . The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Community members can chose from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the clinic. There’s not cost to get a shot and no documentation is needed. Masking is required.

Those interested in signing up for an appointment can pre-register online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

More information about vaccination opportunities in Rock County is available at RockCountyShot.com or Vaccines.gov.

