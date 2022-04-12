Rock County to form Sexual Assault Response Team

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — Law enforcement and other agencies are coming together to combat sexual violence in Rock County.

The Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team will work to better respond to sexual assault in the community. The move is part of the Sexual Assault Awareness Program initiative by Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The team has been in development since 2019.

Members of the SART include Family Services, the Mercy Health Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner; the Rock County District Attorney’s Office; YWCA of Rock County; the Rock County Sheriff’s Office; and the following police departments: City of Beloit; Town of Beloit; Clinton; Edgerton; Evansville; Janesville; and Milton.

“The officers of the Edgerton Police Department are proud to be part of the SART,” Edgerton Police Chief Bob Kowalski said in a statement. “The assistance provided to law enforcement at a time when a victim is the most vulnerable and emotionally traumatized is invaluable.”

The team, and the Family Service SARP, will connect survivors of sexual violence with services such as therapy, counseling and legal advocacy.

