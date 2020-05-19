Rock County to end local Safer at Home order following new plan to reopen business

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Public Health Department released its plan Tuesday for a phased reopening of the county’s businesses and activities, in addition to a data dashboard to help track the county’s progress.

In addition to the new guidance, Rock County leaders announced that the county’s Safer at Home Order will be lifted Thursday at 8 a.m.

Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said that Rock County can move forward into Phase 1 of its reopening plan, which means libraries, religious places, restaurants and retail stores, among others, can reopen to allow up to 25% of the business’ normal capacity with social distancing rules in place.

Rock County’s new COVID-19 dashboard tracks numerous metrics including the percent of new positive tests, hospitals’ preparedness to deal with potential outbreaks and the number of healthcare workers who test positive over a 14-day period. Each of the metrics will be categorized by red, yellow or green codes. Red means progress toward satisfying the criteria has not been made, yellow means progress is being made and green means the criteria has been met.

“We have to be nimble,” Sandoval said. “We have to be able to step back, step up and adjust as we go.”

Officials said the plan includes recommendations to help guide businesses toward a safe reopening. Rock County health officials also noted that while it isn’t mandatory to follow the guidance, Sandoval said businesses should feel a responsibility to follow the recommendations to keep the community safe.

“Everybody needs to do their part for this to be successful,” Sandoval said.

