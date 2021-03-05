Rock County teen dies in rollover crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

AVON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl is dead following a crash in rural Rock County on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on County Road K and South Fossum Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to a news release, an investigation revealed a car with two teens had failed to complete a curve and went into a ditch. The car rolled over multiple times and ejected the passenger, a 16-year-old Orfordville girl.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 17-year-old Beloit boy who was driving had been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said neither were wearing a seat belt.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and its reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the crash with the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.