Rock County Sheriff’s Office looking for men who passed counterfeit bills

EDGERTON, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in their early 20s who passed two counterfeit $50 bills earlier this week.

According to a news release, the men passed the bills, which passed the counterfeit marker test and looked genuine, around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Carl’s Shell Gas Station in Edgerton.

The release said they do not have the names of the men, but they left in a 2019 gray Toyota Rav 4 with license plate 8KP 354.

Reedsburg Police are reportedly investigating a similar incident with the same suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-7917.