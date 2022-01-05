Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sasha retires

by Stephen Cohn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has retired.

K-9 Deputy Sasha had been with the agency since August 2013 and was retired on Tuesday.

A news release said Sasha was partnered with Deputy Nate DeBoer for her entire career and was primarily assigned to the patrol division.

Beyond her patrol assignment, the Sheriff’s Office said Sasha also worked with the SWAT Team and the Special Investigations Unit over the years.

In her career, she conducted narcotic sniffs at schools and traffic stops; assisted in finding suspects and missing individuals; and work with other jurisdictions, including Beloit and Janesville police.

Over the past eight-plus years, the office said Sasha conducted more than 150 tracks and more than 600 drug related searches.

Sasha will remain with her partner and his family as she transitions into retirement. The Sheriff’s Office still has K-9 Deputy Came and K-9 Deputy Jax. It said it will begin the process of receiving another K-9 deputy.

