Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrests two after seizing firearms, cash, amphetamines

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Rock County Sheriff's Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3303 Aurora Lane in Janesville Tuesday at 6 a.m.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office seized three firearms, cash and amphetamines. Two individuals that reside at the residence were arrested.

Deonte Lanell Foster, 37, was arrested on suspicion for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Cerissa Ann Cleveland, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of amphetamine near a park, a misdemeanor.

