Rock County Sheriff’s Department investigating shots fired in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday morning.

According to Rock County Dispatch, officials responded to a call at 2:06 a.m. for shots fired at the Blu Astor’s club located at 6350 S. Highway 51.

Once officials arrived to the scene, deputies found the subject who suffered the gunshot wound and rendered aid until emergency crews arrived.

Law enforcement officials said during police initial investigation, three additional subjects arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Out of the four gunshot victims, two have been treated and released while two remain at UW Hospital in Madison for treatment, the report said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

