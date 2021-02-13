Rock County sheriff rewards shoveling kids

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County sheriff deputy rewarded young kids with hot chocolate for shoveling Saturday morning.

Deputy Bennett came across two youngsters shoveling in front of many houses. To show his appreciation, he gave them a gift card to Sather’s where they can warm up with a cup of hot cocoa.

“My aunt sent me a law enforcement appreciation letter with some money to spend how I want. I thought hot chocolate for these guys was definitely worth it,” Bennett said according to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office.

