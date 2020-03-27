Rock County senior takes COVID-19 inspired senior photos

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit Turner Senior Casie Krueger says when her senior photographer proposed the idea of a Coronavirus inspired photo shoot, it was a no-brainer.

“I thought it would be pretty cool because of what’s happening,” Krueger said. “Just showing everyone we could get through it.”

Krueger, who plans to become a flight attendant after graduation, says she was upset to learn she wouldn’t be able to spend the rest of the year in school with her classmates.

“I was kind of sad. I didn’t want to do it online,” she said.

While she’ll miss out on Prom, her final season of track and graduation commencements, she knew the photos would capture the moment. So did photographer Dustin Lervik, who was inspired by a similar photo shoot he saw in a photographer group on Facebook.

“As soon as I saw it, it was inspiration,” he said. “Recently all this madness went on, and this is going to be a year that 2020 seniors will definitely remember.”

Lervik says he’s happy with the way the photos turned out and that most comments have been positive.

“You see her in the gloves, the mask, the whole nine yards,” he said. “To me, it’s just like ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ But then it’s like, ‘Wow, this is something that’s completely real’.”

