Rock County seeks personal protective equipment

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County health care providers and first responders are starting to see a personal protective equipment shortage in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, they are asking for masks, gowns or face shields. Rock County Emergency Management is collecting the items that can be used by health care providers and first responders.

If you are able to help, Rock County is asking to be contacted at 608-290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us. They want to know the items you have, the quantity and the cost, along with contact information.

