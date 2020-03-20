Rock County searching for poll workers for April 7 election

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Rock County is searching for volunteers to work polls during the April 7th primary and spring election. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the county is asking volunteers who are high risk to stay home, creating a shortage of volunteers.

Poll workers must be 18 years old, be a qualified voter, be able to read and write, and not be disqualified by a felony status. No candidates on the ballot may volunteer.

Volunteers should email Pollworkers@co.rock.wi.us with their name, address, city, email, and phone number.

