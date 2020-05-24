Rock County retailers celebrate first weekend of reopening

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Retailers in Rock County are celebrating the first weekend of being able to open for customers, following the county’s Safer at Home order ending this week.

Best of Janesville, which features sixty different vendors from the Rock County area, opened itself to customers from across the state Saturday.

“We’re basically taking it day by day,” said Manager Sarah Ahrens. “We’re trying our best to be safe, and we’re doing what the customer wants to do.”

Ahrens says during the shutdown, Best of Janesville pivoted to doing sales online. She says the store plans to continue the practice in a lesser capacity following reopening.

“If the customer is coming into the store, they must feel safe coming into the store at this point,” she said.

