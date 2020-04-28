Rock County restaurant offers to deliver directly to farmers working in fields – for free

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

CLINTON, Wis. – The Shopiere Tap is getting attention from throughout the country after offering to extend free delivery service to farmers working in their fields.

Owner Bill Perkins says this is a practice the restaurant started years ago.

“We are a rural business,” he said. “Shopiere, Wisconsin is located a few miles away from everything.”

Perkins says after posting the offer on the restaurant’s Facebook page this year, the post went viral.

“If anything can be taken away from this, maybe the next guy or a struggling bar or restaurant might be able to help a farm family stay in the field,” he said.

Perkins says during the eight years he’s owned his restaurant, no difficulty has come close to the last month.

“There’s never been anything like this,” he said. “Probably not for the entire world. We’ve put up with the creek flooding, but nothing as detrimental as this.”

Still, Perkins says it’s important for him to serve the farmers who have shown him support throughout the years.

“We might see a lot of families lose their farms,” he said. “But they’re out there plowing, planting, they’re out there doing everything they do plant and get their crops in.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments