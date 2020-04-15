Rock County Public Health to display COVID cases by ZIP code, first responders ask for more

JANESVILLE, Wis. – After the Janesville City Council passed a resolution asking county health officials for more information regarding active COVID-19 cases, health officials have detailed Rock County cases by ZIP code.

The update comes after city officials say they’ve made multiple efforts to get more information from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The data shows that ZIP codes including Beloit, Town of Beloit, and portions of south and east Janesville have the highest concentration of cases.

Prior to this information becoming available, only 911 dispatchers were given information about the location of active cases in the county.

“(The new information) allows us to track those areas that are hot spots in the community,” said Janesville City Council President Rich Gruber. “When we have a sense to where the hot spot in the community is, we can do things such as community based education.”

Still, Gruber says he and other council members were hoping for more detailed data, broken up either by block number or voting districts.

“This information is important to the public health,” Gruber said. “It’s important that we have access to it to plan our response.”

Rock County Public Health did not respond to request for comment.