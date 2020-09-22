Rock County prepared to issue mask order when statewide mandate expires

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County plans to issue its own mandatory face mask requirement if the statewide mandate expires later this month.

The local order would be similar to the statewide order that has been in place since Aug. 1, according to a release from the Rock County Public Health Department. It would require Rock County residents ages five and older to wear a face covering while inside or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household.

Masks would also be required outside when physical distancing is not possible.

The order would include exceptions to the requirement, such as when eating, drinking, or swimming. Those with certain health conditions would also be exempt from the requirement, the release said.

The goal of the mandate is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward,” said Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.

The statewide mandate is set to end on Sept. 28. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has not said whether or not he will extend the statewide mandate.

