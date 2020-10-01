‘This is a no-brainer’: Rock County officials urge Trump campaign to reconsider rally in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider holding a campaign rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville over the weekend.
The news comes hours after the Trump campaign canceled a stop in La Crosse and scheduled a newly announced trip to Janesville for Saturday.
A news release from the Rock County Board of Supervisors said holding a large gathering would be “irresponsible of the President” as Rock County experiences rising COVID-19 cases.
“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said in a statement. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
Rock County Vice Chair Richard Bostwick said cancelling the event “is a no-brainer” and that the board is “certainly going to try” to prevent the president from coming.
“I think it’s a bad idea… I’m saying this regardless of who the candidate is,” Bostwick said.
Should the rally proceed, Purviance encouraged those planning to attend to socially distance and wear a mask.
BREAKING: Rock County Leaders, led by Administrator Josh Smith, are already asking President Trump to reconsider his rally.
Read their full statement here: #News3Now pic.twitter.com/RGbip5g0S0
— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 1, 2020
Rock County has over 600 known active coronavirus cases, the highest number to date. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was also at 13.1%.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.