‘This is a no-brainer’: Rock County officials urge Trump campaign to reconsider rally in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider holding a campaign rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville over the weekend.

The news comes hours after the Trump campaign canceled a stop in La Crosse and scheduled a newly announced trip to Janesville for Saturday.

A news release from the Rock County Board of Supervisors said holding a large gathering would be “irresponsible of the President” as Rock County experiences rising COVID-19 cases.

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said in a statement. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”

Rock County Vice Chair Richard Bostwick said cancelling the event “is a no-brainer” and that the board is “certainly going to try” to prevent the president from coming.

“I think it’s a bad idea… I’m saying this regardless of who the candidate is,” Bostwick said.

Should the rally proceed, Purviance encouraged those planning to attend to socially distance and wear a mask.

Rock County has over 600 known active coronavirus cases, the highest number to date. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was also at 13.1%.

