Rock County officials say residents can ditch masks in most situations

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re in Rock County, you don’t have to wear a mask in most situations.

Rock County Public Health officials announced the change Monday, following new guidance from the CDC.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have trended downward in the area over the past few weeks.

There are still some circumstances where mask-wearing is encouraged, such as for individuals at high risk of severe disease or anyone who tests positive.

Masks are still required on public transportation and at airports, and some businesses and healthcare facilities may still require face coverings.

