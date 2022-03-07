Rock County officials identify Prairie du Chien man killed in crash

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man killed in a crash last week.

Dennis Gifford, 48, of Prairie du Chien, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Gifford was driving north on I-39/90 around 12:35 p.m. last Thursday when his car left the road. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

